He joined the Montreal Expos as major league baseball’s first Hispanic GM in February 2002. Minaya returned to the Mets as GM from September 2004 until October 2010, then was fired and became San Diego’s senior vice president of baseball operations from December 2011 until January 2015.
He served as senior adviser to players’ association head Tony Clark until December 2017, then rejoined the Mets as a special assistant until November 2020.
