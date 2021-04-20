By Associated PressApril 20, 2021 at 11:05 p.m. UTCMIAMI — Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander had to be helped off the field after he hurt his left leg in the first inning of Tuesday’s game at Miami.Santander singled and was hurt returning to first base on a pickoff throw.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightHe was replaced by Austin Hays, who was activated before the game after being sidelined since April because of a right hamstring strain.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sportscomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy