He’s played six positions in the major leagues.
To make room for Velazquez on the 40-man roster, the Orioles designated infielder Richard Urena, who had been claimed on waivers from Toronto on January 10, for assignment.
Baltimore has 68 players on its spring training roster.
NOTE: 1B Chris Davis was sent home on Wednesday due to illness.
