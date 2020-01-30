BALTIMORE — Pat Valaika is back with the Orioles, who claimed the infielder off waivers from Arizona after the Diamondbacks took him from Baltimore earlier this month.

Valaika began the offseason with Colorado before being claimed off waivers by the Orioles in late October. Arizona selected him off waivers on Jan. 16, then designated Valaika for assignment 11 days later, opening the door for Baltimore to take him back on Thursday.