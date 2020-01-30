The 27-year-old Valaika broke into the big leagues with Colorado in 2016 and has a .214 batting average in 231 games over four seasons. He played in 40 games last year and manned all four infield positions.
The Orioles designated pitcher Branden Kline for assignment to make room for Valaika on the 40-man roster.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.