Orioles claim OF Daz Cameron off waivers from Tigers

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles claimed outfielder Daz Cameron off waivers from the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.
The Orioles also turned down their $11 million option on right-hander Jordan Lyles, who gets a $1 million buyout.
Cameron was selected by Houston in the first round of the 2015 amateur draft. He was traded to Detroit in the 2017 deal that moved Justin Verlander to the Astros.
The 25-year-old Cameron made his big league debut in 2020. He is a .201 hitter with five homers and 24 RBIs in 73 career big league games.
