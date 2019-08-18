The Orioles went winless during their seven-game road trip against the Yankees and Red Sox. (Michael Dwyer/AP)

For the second time in a sixth inning that seemed like it would never end, Baltimore Orioles catcher Chance Sisco knelt in the dirt in obvious pain. Whatever difficulty he was experiencing Sunday after taking a foul ball in the groin was the physical manifestation of what the past two weeks have been like for his team.

In a 13-7 loss at Fenway Park, Sisco exited during that sixth inning, when the Orioles lost the last of what had been a six-run lead as the Boston Red Sox scored six times. The defeat left the Orioles winless as their seven-game road trip ended; it was their 12th defeat in 13 games, all coming against teams with playoff hopes: the Red Sox, New York Yankees and Houston Astros.

“I actually like playing these teams because they make you play your best baseball,” first baseman Chris Davis said. “If you have a weakness, they expose it, and you find out what kind of team you are when you play the best teams.”

The sixth inning was an unwanted lesson. Left-hander Ty Blach, making his second start for the Orioles (39-85), took the mound with a 6-3 lead. He allowed a double to J.D. Martinez, and after a flyout, he walked Sam Travis, prompting Manager Brandon Hyde to bring in Gabriel Ynoa. Ynoa faced one batter, Christian Vázquez, and gave up an RBI double.

Batting against left-hander Paul Fry, pinch hitter Mitch Moreland blooped a single to shallow left, a ball Hyde said should’ve been caught. Shortstop Jonathan Villar picked up the ball and flung it toward home with Travis approaching the plate. He appeared to make contact with Sisco and send him to the ground in pain.

Meanwhile, Davis jumped to cut off Villar’s throw, but the ball deflected off his glove and into foul territory, allowing Vázquez to score the tying run.

After a strikeout, Fry walked Mookie Betts on four pitches to face Rafael Devers, who doubled off the Green Monster to give Boston its first lead. The next batter, Xander Bogaerts, fouled a full-count pitch into Sisco, who needed to come out of the game. Bogaerts then reached on an infield single to score another run and end Fry’s outing.

Shawn Armstrong entered and induced a groundball from Martinez to Davis, who looked to second base to try to retire Bogaerts. But with no teammate to be found, he turned back toward first and got the ball to Armstrong too late, bringing in the sixth Red Sox run of the inning.

The Orioles host the Kansas City Royals on Monday to start a six-game homestand.