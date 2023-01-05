Orioles DFA O'Hearn 2 days after trade, claim D�az back

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles designated first baseman Ryan O’Hearn for assignment Thursday, two days after acquiring him in a trade with Kansas City. They also claimed infielder Lewin Díaz off waivers from Atlanta after trading him to the Braves last month.

The Orioles acquired O'Hearn from the Royals for cash on Tuesday. Now they have a week to trade him or put him on waivers. If he clears waivers, they could send him to the minors.