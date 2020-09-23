A Toronto Blue Jays loss kept the Orioles (23-32) five games out of the last wild-card playoff spot with five games to play, though their 1-6 record so far against Toronto means the Blue Jays hold the head-to-head tiebreaker.
The Orioles took an early lead on a single by DJ Stewart in the first inning, but his error with two outs in the second inning was the team’s second of the game and allowed a run to score when he had a routine flyball hit his glove and fall to the outfield grass. Rio Ruiz had a throwing error to begin the second inning, and Ramon Urias bobbled a slow groundball up the middle in the fifth inning that wasn’t punished.
Boston was sloppy too, but the Orioles didn’t take advantage much. Their two-run miniature rally came in the sixth inning when Boston left fielder Michael Chavis misjudged two line drives that went over his head, but the Orioles stranded two in that inning, which began with a home run from Renato Nunez. Pedro Severino left the bases loaded to end the game.
— Baltimore Sun