The Blue Jays’ dominant victory served as an after-party for Thursday, when they clinched one of the American League’s eight playoff spots. The Orioles (24-34) were 1 1 /2 games outside of playoff position two weeks ago but have gone 4-13 since.

Randal Grichuk began the second inning with a solo shot off Jorge López, his 18th homer in 38 career games against Baltimore. Six have come this season, while he has five against other teams in 2020.

Six of the next eight Blue Jays reached off López, on four singles, a walk and a hit batter, before the right-hander struck out Grichuk to end the six-run frame.

López returned for the third and quickly surrendered three more singles, prompting Hyde to end his night after two-plus innings. In his final outing of 2020, López allowed eight runs, raising his ERA in six starts with Baltimore since being claimed on waivers from the Kansas City Royals to 6.14.

In the fourth, Travis Shaw added a two-run home run off Thomas Eshelman, who worked four innings of long relief behind López. Branden Kline added two scoreless innings, getting help from center fielder Cedric Mullins’s leaping catch at the wall.

On the other side, right-hander Taijuan Walker pitched three perfect innings in a tuneup start before the Blue Jays’ first playoff series. In the fifth, Ramón Urías went the other way against Shun Yamaguchi for his first major league homer, giving him hits in all four games since his latest promotion from the Bowie alternate site. Mullins followed with a solo shot for the Orioles’ sixth pair of back-to-back home runs in 2020.

Having not shown much power this season despite being one of the Orioles’ most productive hitters, José Iglesias homered for the second straight game, taking Yamaguchi deep in the sixth. Hanser Alberto added an RBI double in the frame.

Alberto and Ryan Mountcastle were the only Orioles with more than one hit. Mountcastle has 13 multi-hit performances in 33 career games.