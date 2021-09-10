Blue Jays: George Springer (left knee contusion) was back in the lineup Friday. He has been out since fouling a ball off his knee in the eighth inning of Monday’s 8-0 win over the Yankees.… INF Cavan Biggio (back) and INF Santiago Espinal (hip) will not rejoin the Blue Jays this weekend in Baltimore. “We’ll see how they feel next week,” Montoyo said. … RHP Ross Stripling (oblique strain) was activated from the IL and Kevin Smith was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.