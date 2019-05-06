Boston Red Sox (17-18, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (12-22, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Josh A. Smith (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 1 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (0-3, 2.81 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Orioles are 8-10 against AL East opponents. Baltimore’s team on-base percentage of .300 is last in the American League. Trey Mancini leads the team with an OBP of .383.

The Red Sox are 9-11 on the road. Boston has a collective on-base percentage of .330, good for third in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the lineup with a mark of .390. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with 41 hits and is batting .336. Hanser Alberto has 13 hits and is batting .361 over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Mitch Moreland leads the Red Sox with nine home runs and is batting .216. Michael Chavis is 14-for-37 with a double, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .287 batting average, 2.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 10-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Richard Bleier: 10-day IL (lat), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Red Sox Injuries: Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 10-day IL (knee), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (left knee sprain), Brock Holt: 10-day IL (eye).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.