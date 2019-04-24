Chicago White Sox (9-13, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (9-16, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Ervin Santana (0-1, 10.39 ERA, 2.19 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (0-2, 1.72 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Either Chicago or Baltimore will take home a series victory with a win.

The Orioles are 2-10 in home games. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, Trey Mancini leads the team with a mark of .340.

The White Sox are 6-7 in road games. The Chicago pitching staff has a team ERA of 5.48, Ivan Nova leads the staff with a mark of 8.42. The Orioles won the last meeting 9-1. Andrew Cashner earned his fourth victory and Dwight Smith Jr. went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Baltimore. Nova took his third loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with 34 hits and is batting .340. Smith Jr. is 11-for-37 with three doubles, four home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Yoan Moncada leads the White Sox with six home runs home runs and is slugging .611. Leury Garcia is 10-for-46 with three doubles, a home run and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .263 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 10-day IL (forearm), Richard Bleier: 10-day IL (lat), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

White Sox Injuries: Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jon Jay: 10-day IL (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.