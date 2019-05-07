Boston Red Sox (17-19, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (13-22, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Hector Velazquez (0-2, 3.72 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Orioles: David Hess (0-4, 5.34 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Orioles are 9-10 against the rest of their division. Baltimore has a collective on-base percentage of .301, last in the American League. Trey Mancini leads the team with a mark of .380.

The Red Sox are 6-8 against the rest of their division. Boston has a collective on-base percentage of .325, good for third in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the team with a mark of .379. The Orioles won the last meeting 4-1. John Means secured his fourth victory and Jonathan Villar went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Baltimore. Josh A. Smith registered his first loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with 41 hits and has 14 RBIs. Villar is 10-for-41 with four doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Martinez leads the Red Sox with 42 hits and is batting .321. Michael Chavis is 13-for-37 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .268 batting average, 2.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 10-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Richard Bleier: 10-day IL (lat), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Red Sox Injuries: David Price: 10-day IL (left elbow tendinitis), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 10-day IL (knee), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (left knee sprain), Brock Holt: 10-day IL (eye).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.