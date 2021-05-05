Means has struck out nine and induced weak contact when the Mariners have put the ball in play. Center fielder Cedric Mullins made a sliding catch on J.P. Crawford short fly ball to end the sixth inning, the closest Seattle has come to a hit.
Means has thrown 61 of 85 pitches for strikes.
He started 20 of 21 batters with strikes. The only exception was J.P. Crawford, who flied out on a 1-0 pitch for the final out of the sixth.
Baltimore leads 3-0.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports