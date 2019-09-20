Seattle Mariners (65-88, fifth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (49-104, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Felix Hernandez (1-6, 6.31 ERA) Orioles: Richard Bleier (3-0, 5.63 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Orioles are 23-55 on their home turf. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .247 batting average as a team this season, Hanser Alberto leads the team with a mark of .312.

The Mariners have gone 32-46 away from home. Seattle has a collective .241 this season, led by Omar Narvaez with an average of .285.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 93 RBIs and is batting .286. Jonathan Villar is 12-for-44 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Daniel Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 76 RBIs and is batting .213. Kyle Lewis is 11-for-36 with two doubles, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .256 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Mariners: 7-3, .252 batting average, 5.77 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), Mason Williams: (undisclosed).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Jake Fraley: (thumb), Ryon Healy: (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.