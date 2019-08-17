Baltimore Orioles (39-83, fifth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (65-59, third in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Asher Wojciechowski (2-5, 4.84 ERA) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (13-5, 4.33 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the game as losers of their last five games.

The Red Sox are 29-31 against the rest of their division. Boston has slugged .480, good for fourth in the American League. Rafael Devers leads the club with a .584 slugging percentage, including 71 extra-base hits and 24 home runs.

The Orioles are 18-40 against AL East Division teams. Baltimore has slugged .410 this season. Trey Mancini leads the team with a mark of .534. The Red Sox won the last meeting 9-1. Rick Porcello earned his 11th victory and Andrew Benintendi went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs for Boston. Aaron Brooks took his seventh loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devers leads the Red Sox with 161 hits and is batting .332. Benintendi is 13-for-34 with six doubles, a triple and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Jonathan Villar leads the Orioles with 128 hits and is batting .269. Hanser Alberto is 12-for-36 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .300 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Orioles: 1-9, .248 batting average, 10.06 ERA, outscored by 58 runs

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), David Price: (wrist), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back), Michael Chavis: (shoulder).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: (concussion), Dwight Smith Jr.: (calf), Mark Trumbo: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

