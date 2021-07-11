Cedric Mullins reached on a bunt single to begin the first, and Hays drove a home run to right-center for an early 2-0 lead. But until Ryan McKenna’s two-out single and Mancini’s home run, his 16th of the year, in the ninth, the Orioles managed nothing offensively.
Orioles reliever Tyler Wells, with an automatic runner on second to start the 10th, walked Yoán Moncada to put two on but then got two outs to bring Manager Brandon Hyde to the mound. Hyde had Dillon Tate ready but left Wells in to face Engel, who took a 3-1 fastball out for a home run.
In the bottom half, the Orioles’ automatic runner, Pedro Severino, advanced on a single by Kelvin Gutierrez and scored on a sacrifice fly by Mullins. But a walk to Hays was followed by two flyballs to end it.
Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle was hit by a Dylan Cease fastball in the first inning. He remained in the game to run the bases but left before the top of the second. The Orioles said he had a left forearm bruise and X-rays were negative.
