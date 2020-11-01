Baltimore faced a $500,000 buyout if it did not exercise the option of extending his contract through 2020.
Iglesias missed time last season with a sore left quadriceps and a bruised left wrist after being hit by a pitch in a September game against Tampa Bay.
Iglesias was signed as a free agent last January after spending one season in Cincinnati. He has also played for Boston and Detroit.
He has a .278 career batting average over nine seasons.
