Cabrera is also closing in on 3,000 hits. He’s just 45 hits shy, and if he gets there, he could be the last person to reach that mark for a while. Robinson Cano needs 376 hits for 3,000, but he’s 38 and serving a season-long drug suspension. Jose Altuve reeled off four straight 200-hit seasons from 2014-17, but his high since then is 169 in 2018. With 1,739 hits at age 31, he still has a long way to go.