Orioles promote Eve Rosenbaum to assistant general manager

Placeholder while article actions load

Rosenbaum joined the organization in November of 2019 and has been the club’s director of baseball development since then. Prior to joining the Orioles, Rosenbaum spent five seasons in the Houston Astros’ organization.

The Orioles announced the move Friday. Rosenbaum will oversee roster management, transactions, financial planning and major league operations and administration. She will also continue to play a role in player evaluation and acquisition.

A native of Bethesda, Maryland, Rosenbaum played softball at Harvard. She’s one of several women who now hold prominent front office roles for major league teams. Kim Ng is general manager of the Miami Marlins, and the New York Mets hired Elizabeth Benn as director of major league operations before this season. Ng and Jean Afterman have both served as assistant general manager for the New York Yankees.