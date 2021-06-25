Baltimore recalled LHP Alexander Wells from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday and selected the contract of RHP Konner Wade. In corresponding moves, RHP Mickey Jannis was designated for assignment and RHP Dean Kremer was optioned to Norfolk. Kremer will have an extended stay in the minors, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said, following a rough start Thursday in the Blue Jays’ 9-0 win. The 25-year-old rookie gave up six runs, two hits and five walks while getting just one out, raising his season ERA to 7.25. The Australian-born Wells, 24, was available out of the bullpen Friday and could take Kremer’s spot in the starting rotation Tuesday in Houston.