Yankees: OF Aaron Hicks was placed on the 10-day IL, retro to May 13, after tearing a tendon sheath in his left wrist. The Yankees selected the contract of OF Ryan LaMarre from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and he started in center field. He went 0 for 3 in his first big league appearance since Sept. 29, 2019, with Minnesota. ... DH Giancarlo Stanton (left quad tightness) was held out of the lineup for a third consecutive game.