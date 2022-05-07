Orioles, Royals rained out for 2nd straight day

BALTIMORE — Saturday night’s game between the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals was postponed because of rain.
Jordan Lyles (2-2) was supposed to start the series opener for Baltimore against Carlos Hernández (0-1) of the Royals.
Now Lyles will start the first game Sunday for the Orioles, followed by Bruce Zimmermann (1-1) in Game 2 and Tyler Wells (0-2) on Monday.
The Royals will pitch Zack Greinke (0-2) in Sunday’s opener, followed by Daniel Lynch (2-1) and Hernández on Monday.
