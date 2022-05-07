The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Major League Baseball

Orioles, Royals rained out for 2nd straight day

By Associated Press
Today at 5:02 p.m. EDT
BALTIMORE — Saturday night’s game between the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals was postponed because of rain.

The teams also had a game Friday night called off, when six games around the major leagues were rained out, the most in a day because of inclement weather since 2018.

This is Kansas City’s only scheduled visit to Baltimore this season. The Royals and Orioles will try to play a straight doubleheader Sunday, and then another game Monday afternoon on what was a mutual off day.

Jordan Lyles (2-2) was supposed to start the series opener for Baltimore against Carlos Hernández (0-1) of the Royals.

Now Lyles will start the first game Sunday for the Orioles, followed by Bruce Zimmermann (1-1) in Game 2 and Tyler Wells (0-2) on Monday.

The Royals will pitch Zack Greinke (0-2) in Sunday’s opener, followed by Daniel Lynch (2-1) and Hernández on Monday.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

