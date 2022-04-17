Orioles score 5 in 8th to beat Yankees 5-0

Placeholder while article actions load

BALTIMORE — Rougned Odor broke a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the eighth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles went on to a 5-0 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday. Odor, who played for the Yankees last year and was released following the season, delivered against his former team. With the bases loaded and two outs, he went to the plate as a pinch-hitter and singled sharply up the middle against Jonathan Loáisiga (0-1).

Kelvin Gutiérrez followed with a two-run double, and Jorge Mateo added an RBI single. The Orioles were 2 for 28 in the series with runners in scoring position before those three hits.

Jorge López (1-1) won in relief for Baltimore, which took two of three against the Yankees, with both victories coming in its final at-bat.

New York starter Nestor Cortes was terrific for five-plus innings, striking out 12 while allowing three hits and a walk. Cortes threw an immaculate inning in the fourth, striking out the side on nine pitches. He also struck out the side in the second.

Baltimore’s Bruce Zimmermann went five scoreless innings, allowing four hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

Yankees left fielder Tim Locastro, recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before the game, made a sensational diving catch in the sixth on a ball hit to left-center by Trey Mancini.

Ryan Mountcastle started the Baltimore eighth with a single and Mancini walked. Two outs later, Robinson Chirinos walked to set the stage for Odor.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Baltimore transferred LHP John Means (sprained elbow) to the 60-day injured list.

UP NEXT

The Orioles begin a four-game series at Oakland on Monday night. Spenser Watkins starts for Baltimore against Frankie Montas (1-1).

The Yankees are off Monday before a three-game set at Detroit. Gerrit Cole takes the mound for New York on Tuesday night against Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1).

