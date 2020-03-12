In a statement released by the team Thursday, Mancini said, “The outpouring of love and support I have received has made an extremely tough week so much better. ... I would like to thank everyone for their prayers and kind words, which have furthered my excitement to get back to playing the game I love.”
Mancini, who turns 28 next Wednesday, batted .291 with 35 home runs last season while playing the outfield, at first base and as a designated hitter.
“We are doing everything in our power to ensure Trey recovers fully, and we can’t wait to see him back on the field as soon as possible,” Orioles general manager Mike Elias said.
