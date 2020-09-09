The Mets are 10-13 in home games. New York has an MLB-leading team on-base percentage of .348. Michael Conforto leads the club with an OBP of .426.
The Orioles have gone 10-8 away from home. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .265 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the MLB. Pedro Severino leads the team with an average of .325.
TOP PERFORMERS: Conforto leads the Mets with 54 hits and is batting .340.
Hanser Alberto ranks second on the Orioles with 14 extra base hits and 14 RBIs.
INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (bicep), Steven Matz: (shoulder), Franklyn Kilome: (fingernail), Robert Gsellman: (undisclosed), Dellin Betances: (right lat), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).
Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (undisclosed), Shawn Armstrong: (hip), Anthony Santander: (right oblique), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Renato Nunez: (hamstring), Richie Martin: (wrist).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
