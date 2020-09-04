New York Yankees (20-16, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (16-20, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 5:05 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore’s Iglesias puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Yankees.

The Orioles are 8-13 against teams from the AL East. Baltimore ranks fourth in the MLB in hitting with a .264 batting average, Hanser Alberto leads the team with an average of .321.

The Yankees are 11-8 against AL East Division opponents. New York has hit 56 home runs this season, fifth in the league. Luke Voit leads the club with 13, averaging one every 8.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 11 home runs and is slugging .591.

Voit leads the Yankees with 17 extra base hits and is batting .293.

INJURIES: Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: (hip), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (knee), Hanser Alberto: (knee).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Aaron Judge: (calf), Gleyber Torres: (quad/hamstring), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.