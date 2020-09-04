The Yankees are 11-8 against AL East Division opponents. New York has hit 56 home runs this season, fifth in the league. Luke Voit leads the club with 13, averaging one every 8.9 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 11 home runs and is slugging .591.
Voit leads the Yankees with 17 extra base hits and is batting .293.
INJURIES: Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: (hip), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (knee), Hanser Alberto: (knee).
Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Aaron Judge: (calf), Gleyber Torres: (quad/hamstring), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring).
