Los Angeles Angels (18-20, third in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (13-25, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Matt Harvey (1-3, 6.94 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Orioles: Dylan Bundy (1-4, 5.30 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Angels are 7-11 in road games. Los Angeles is slugging .424 as a unit. Tommy La Stella leads the team with a slugging percentage of .567.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Smith Jr. leads the Orioles with 23 RBIs and is batting .284. Jonathan Villar is 8-for-42 with four doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Kole Calhoun leads the Angels with nine home runs home runs and is slugging .485. La Stella is 7-for-21 with two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .222 batting average, 4.22 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Angels: 6-4, .260 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by two runs

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 10-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Richard Bleier: 10-day IL (lat), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (elbow), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

