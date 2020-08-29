The Blue Jays are 10-9 against the rest of their division. Toronto has hit 54 home runs this season, fourth in the American League. Teoscar Hernandez leads the club with 12, averaging one every 9.3 at-bats.
The Orioles are 7-11 in division play. Baltimore has slugged .441, good for fourth in the American League. Anthony Santander leads the team with a .606 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 33 hits and has 23 RBIs.
Santander leads the Orioles with 22 extra base hits and is slugging .606.
INJURIES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Bo Bichette: (knee).
Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (elbow), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
