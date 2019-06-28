Cleveland Indians (44-36, second in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (22-58, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Mike Clevinger (1-1, 2.70 ERA) Baltimore: (6-4, 2.67 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Orioles are 9-30 in home games. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .237 batting average as a team this season, Hanser Alberto leads the team with a mark of .315.

The Indians are 19-18 on the road. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.91. Trevor Bauer leads the team with a 3.71 earned run average. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 17 home runs and has 37 RBIs. Alberto is 15-for-41 with three doubles, a triple and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 48 RBIs and is batting .290. Jason Kipnis is 14-for-35 with a triple, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 1-9, .226 batting average, 8.26 ERA, outscored by 42 runs

Indians: 7-3, .287 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 10-day IL (elbow), John Means: 10-day IL (shoulder), Josh Lucas: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: 10-day IL (ankle), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 60-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 10-day IL (ankle), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Bradley Zimmer: 60-day IL (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.