The Orioles are 11-21 against AL East teams. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, good for eleventh in the American League. Jose Iglesias leads the team with an average of .372.
The Rays are 26-12 against teams from the AL East. Tampa Bay has a team on-base percentage of .330, good for fourth in the American League. Brandon Lowe leads the club with a mark of .365.
TOP PERFORMERS: Renato Nunez ranks second on the Orioles with 20 extra base hits and is batting .244.
Lowe leads the Rays with 45 hits and is batting .268.
INJURIES: Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: (hip), Anthony Santander: (right oblique), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (left knee).
Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Austin Meadows: (oblique), Yandy Diaz: (hamstring), Ji-Man Choi: (hamstring), Mike Zunino: (oblique).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
