Kansas City Royals (45-80, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (39-86, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (7-13, 4.10 ERA) Orioles: Dylan Bundy (5-13, 5.25 ERA)

LINE: Orioles -113; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the game as losers of their last eight games.

The Orioles are 18-44 in home games. Baltimore is averaging 4.1 RBIs per game this season. Trey Mancini leads the team with 73 total runs batted in.

The Royals are 21-41 on the road. Kansas City has hit 127 home runs as a team this season. Jorge Soler leads the club with 35, averaging one every 12.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with 29 home runs and is batting .275. Rio Ruiz is 6-for-17 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Soler leads the Royals with 60 extra base hits and is batting .255. Hunter Dozier is 14-for-39 with three doubles, two triples, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 1-9, .240 batting average, 9.98 ERA, outscored by 51 runs

Royals: 4-6, .199 batting average, 4.28 ERA, outscored by three runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: (concussion), Dwight Smith Jr.: (calf), Mark Trumbo: (knee).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Jesse Hahn: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: (shoulder), Salvador Perez: (elbow), Cam Gallagher: (oblique).

