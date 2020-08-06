Baltimore Orioles (5-6, second in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (5-1, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Wade LeBlanc (1-0, 4.09 ERA, .82 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

The Marlins went 30-51 on their home field in 2019. Miami hit .241 as a team last season while averaging 8.2 hits per game.

The Orioles went 29-52 away from home in 2019. Baltimore hit .246 as a team last season while averaging 8.5 hits per game.

The teams meet for the third time this year. Miami leads the season series 3-0.

INJURIES: Marlins: Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Jorge Alfaro: (undisclosed).

Orioles: Dillon Tate: (undisclosed), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Rio Ruiz: (undisclosed), Richie Martin: (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.