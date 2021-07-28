Orioles: LHP Keegan Akin and OF Anthony Santander have completed COVID-19 protocol but must wait a while before returning to the active roster. “We want to get them on the field, get them moving around, see how their legs are and make a decision on them the next couple days,” Hyde said. “Taking a week off and then ramping up to play right away is unrealistic.” Akin (0-5, 8.19 ERA) last pitched on July 16 and Santander hasn’t played since July 20.