The Baltimore Orioles held back the tide as long as they could, but the Oakland Athletics eventually broke through. They have been hammering Orioles pitching since April, and they closed the season series with an 8-3 victory Wednesday at Oakland Coliseum.

It was the eighth straight loss for the Orioles and — while it didn’t carry the sting of Tuesday’s 16-2 blowout — it was another display of subpar relief pitching. After two scoreless innings by Jimmy Yacabonis as the “opener,” the next three pitchers allowed eight runs in 4⅓ innings.

The A’s won six of the seven games between the teams and scored eight runs or more in five of the wins. Since losing the first game of a four-game April series at Camden Yards, they have outscored the Orioles 58-17.

Oakland starter Chris Bassitt carried a no-hitter into the sixth before Jonathan Villar finally broke it up with a leadoff single.

To that point, the Orioles had managed only two base runners, and one of them didn’t even get to first base. Bassitt hit first baseman Trey Mancini with a pitch, and he had to leave the game with a bruised left elbow. Thankfully for the Orioles, that was all it was.