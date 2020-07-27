The Red Sox went 38-43 on their home field in 2019. Boston hit 245 total home runs with 3.8 extra base hits per game last year.
The Mets finished 38-43 in road games in 2019. New York averaged 8.9 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 17 total triples last season.
INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).
Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Marcus Stroman: (left calf), Walker Lockett: (back), Robert Gsellman: (right triceps), Jed Lowrie: (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.