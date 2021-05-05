Both managers said their clubs were nearing the 85% vaccination threshold for players and Tier 1 staff, which leads to the relaxation of some COVID-19 protocols, including mask requirements in dugouts and bullpens. Snitker said the Braves were eight or nine days away from hitting the number. Martinez said he’s looking forward to not having to wear a mask in the dugout but said a few players “were still on the fence” about getting the vaccine. “They’re asking questions about it, so that’s good,” he added.