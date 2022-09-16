Ozzie Albies returns from injury, in lineup for Braves

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies was reinstated from the injured list and recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett ahead of the weekend series against the Phillies. Albies will bat eighth in Friday’s game against Philadelphia. He missed 81 games after fracturing his left foot in an at-bat on June 13 at Washington and needing surgery.

“It feels awesome to be here,” Albies said. “Everything feels normal.”

The two-time All-Star hit .333 in 27 at-bats with a homer and six RBIs during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett.

He was hitting .244 with eight homers and 33 RBIs in 62 games before breaking his foot.

“The good news is he says he feels great,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “With his energy and what he can bring, it’s a good thing, a shot in the arm for us.”

Albies’ return will make Vaughn Grissom a role player, though Snitker indicated Albies could serve as a designated hitter to get Grissom some playing time at second base.

To make room for Albies on the active roster, the team designated right-hander Jay Jackson for assignment and placed infielder Ehire Adrianza on the 10-day injured list.

