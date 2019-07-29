Baltimore Orioles (35-70, fifth in the AL East) vs. San Diego Padres (49-56, fourth in the AL West)

San Diego; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: TBD Padres: Chris Paddack (6-5, 2.84 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Baltimore will face off at PETCO Park on Monday.

The Padres are 24-29 in home games. San Diego has slugged .426 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .597.

The Orioles have gone 20-34 away from home. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, Hanser Alberto leads the team with a mark of .313.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 29 home runs and has 58 RBIs. Tatis Jr. has 16 hits and is batting .372 over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 109 hits and is batting .279. Renato Nunez is 13-for-40 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .245 batting average, 3.61 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Orioles: 6-4, .286 batting average, 4.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 60-day IL (forearm), Robert Stock: 10-day IL (bicep), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (quad).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 60-day IL (elbow), John Means: 10-day IL (bicep strain), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Dwight Smith Jr.: day-to-day (calf), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.