San Diego Padres (16-13, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (14-14, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (1-1, 1.67 ERA, .67 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Braves: Julio Teheran (1-3, 5.40 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres will take on Atlanta at SunTrust Park.

The Braves are 9-8 on their home turf. Atlanta ranks fourth in the MLB in hitting with a .264 batting average, Nick Markakis leads the team with an average of .337.

The Padres are 9-5 on the road. San Diego has hit 40 home runs as a team this season. Hunter Renfroe leads the team with six, averaging one every 12.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Donaldson leads the Braves with 13 extra base hits and is slugging .505. Ozzie Albies is 13-for-45 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Renfroe leads the Padres with six home runs and is batting .240. Eric Hosmer is 13-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .261 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by four runs

Padres: 5-5, .205 batting average, 2.71 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Braves Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (calf), Chad Sobotka: 10-day IL (abdomen strain), Darren O’Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Jesse Biddle: 10-day IL (thigh/groin), Ender Inciarte: day-to-day (leg).

Padres Injuries: Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 10-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 10-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 10-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: day-to-day (hamstring), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.