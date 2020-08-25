BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres face the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.
The Padres went 36-45 in home games in 2019. San Diego pitchers struck out 9.1 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.60.
The Mariners went 33-48 away from home in 2019. Seattle hit .237 as a team and averaged 3.2 extra base hits per game last season.
The teams meet for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: (shoulder), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Francisco Mejia: (thumb).
Mariners: Erik Swanson: (forearm), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: (neck), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Dylan Moore: (wrist), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.