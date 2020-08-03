BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.
The Padres finished 31-45 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. San Diego averaged 7.9 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 224 total doubles last season.
The Dodgers went 51-25 in division play in 2019. Los Angeles hit .257 as a team and averaged 3.7 extra base hits per game last year.
The teams meet for the first time this year.
INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (undisclosed), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Jorge Mateo: (undisclosed), Eric Hosmer: (gastritis).
Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Clayton Kershaw: (back), Mookie Betts: (middle finger), Corey Seager: (left quad).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
