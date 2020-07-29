BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.
The Giants went 38-38 in division play in 2019. San Francisco averaged 8.2 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 300 total doubles last year.
The Padres went 31-45 in division play in 2019. San Diego hit .238 as a team last season while averaging 7.9 hits per game.
INJURIES: Giants: Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Evan Longoria: (oblique), Brandon Belt: (achilles), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).
Padres: Trey Wingenter: (undisclosed), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Jorge Mateo: (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
