San Diego Padres (29-26, second in the NL West) vs. New York Yankees (35-19, first in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and San Diego will square off at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

The Yankees are 18-11 on their home turf. The New York offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the American League. Gio Urshela leads the team with a mark of .333.

The Padres are 15-12 in road games. San Diego hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .294 this season, led by Eric Hosmer with a mark of .344. The Padres won the last meeting 5-4. Eric Lauer notched his fourth victory and Hosmer went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for San Diego. Masahiro Tanaka took his fourth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Voit leads the Yankees with 37 RBIs and is batting .259. Brett Gardner is 14-for-32 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 24 extra base hits and is slugging .590. Hosmer is 14-for-39 with three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .285 batting average, 4.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Padres: 6-4, .265 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), CC Sabathia: 10-day IL (knee), James Paxton: 10-day IL (knee), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 10-day IL (elbow), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).

Padres Injuries: Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Chris Paddack: day-to-day (neck), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Alex Dickerson: 10-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.