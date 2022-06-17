The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Major League Baseball

Padres ace Musgrove placed on COVID-19 list

June 17, 2022 at 9:10 p.m. EDT
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
DENVER — San Diego Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list, interrupting his stellar season.

The team announced the move on Friday night.

Musgrove’s 1.59 ERA ranks second in the majors, and he is 8-0 on the season, tied with four others for the major league lead in wins. He has recorded a quality start in each of his 12 appearances, becoming the seventh pitcher since 1994 to begin a season with at least that many in a row.

Musgrove worked seven innings on Thursday as the Padres beat the Cubs 6-4 at Wrigley Field to complete a four-game sweep. He allowed two runs on nine hits, striking out nine and walking none.

San Diego recalled right-hander Reiss Knehr from Triple-A El Paso to take Musgrove’s place on the roster.

