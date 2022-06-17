Padres ace Musgrove placed on COVID-19 list

DENVER — San Diego Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list, interrupting his stellar season.
Musgrove worked seven innings on Thursday as the Padres beat the Cubs 6-4 at Wrigley Field to complete a four-game sweep. He allowed two runs on nine hits, striking out nine and walking none.
San Diego recalled right-hander Reiss Knehr from Triple-A El Paso to take Musgrove’s place on the roster.
