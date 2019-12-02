Allen, 25, played in 34 games during three 2019 stints with the Padres for his first major league experience. A fourth-round draft pick by the Padres in 2015, he batted .215 with four doubles and three RBIs while striking out 21 times to his six walks. Allen also made his debut at the Triple-A level last season and has hit 20 or more home runs in each of his last three seasons in the minors.