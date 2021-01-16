The Padres also avoided arbitration with right-handers Dinelson Lamet ($4.2 million), Dan Altavilla ($850,000) and Emilio Pagan ($1.57 million), and catcher Victor Caratini ($1.3 million).
Lamet came out of his final regular-season start with an elbow issue and missed the playoffs. He’s avoided surgery, but the Padres won’t know until spring training how effective his offseason regimen was. He was 3-1 with a 2.09 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 12 starts. His $1.3 million salary was prorated to $481,481.
Altavilla was obtained from Seattle just before the trade deadline. He was 1-1 with a 3.12 ERA in 12 appearances with the Padres, and 2-3 with a 5.75 ERA and one save in 22 appearances overall. His 2020 salary of $573,500 was prorated to $212,407.
Caratini was obtained along with starting pitcher Yu Darvish from the Chicago Cubs in late December. The switch-hitting Caratini caught Darvish in Chicago and batted .241 with 16 RBIs last season. His salary of $592,000 was prorated to $219,259.
Pagán was 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in 22 appearances after coming over in a trade with Tampa Bay. His 2020 salary of $591,000 was prorated to $218,889.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.