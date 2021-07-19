The Braves optioned LHP A.J. Minter to Triple-A Gwinnett after he allowed two runs in two-thirds of an inning and took the loss Sunday against Tampa Bay. Minter (1-4) has a 6.75 ERA over his last 17 1/3 innings. Opponents have hit .342 in that span. ... Atlanta called up Muller before the game to make his start, placed OF Ender Inciarte on the injured list with COVID-19 symptoms and recalled LHP Sean Newcomb from Gwinnett. ... RHP Miguel Diaz was optioned to Triple-A El Paso to make room for Darvish.