Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. takes first BP since March

DETROIT — Fernando Tatis Jr. is back in the batter’s box, and the San Diego Padres’ $340 million star could face live pitching later this week.
The 23-year-old is expected to begin facing live pitching later this week, then begin a minor league rehab assignment before eventually making his season debut with the big league team.
Tatis looked well Tuesday and hit several balls into the left-field stands.
“It felt normal,” he said.
Tatis hit .282 with 42 homers last season, finishing third in NL MVP voting despite missing time with left shoulder injuries. He signed a $340 million, 14-year deal with San Diego prior to the 2021 season.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports