Grisham made his big league debut in 2019, hitting .231 with six home runs and 24 RBIs in 51 games. He made 36 starts, playing all three outfield positions. He committed a key error in Milwaukee’s loss to Washington in the NL wild card game.

Lauer, San Diego’s opening-day starter, went 8-10 with a 4.45 ERA in his second big league season.

Urías split 2019 between the Padres and Triple-A El Paso. He had two stints with the Padres, batting .223 with four homers and 24 RBIs. He made his big league debut in September 2018.

